Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, February 21, 2022

Noeline Murray, née Boyle, Dublin and Portnoo

The death has occurred of Noeline Murray, née Boyle, Kilmacud, Dublin / Portnoo.

Noeline passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family while in the tender care of the doctors and nurses at Tallaght University Hospital. Beloved wife of Peter for over 60 years and loving mother of Caroline, Ian, Helen, Clodagh, Peter Jr. and Joanne. Daughter of the late John and Anne, predeceased by her brothers Laurence, John and Geoffrey and her sisters Mairead and Pauline.

Noeline will be sadly missed by her loving sisters Imelda and Grainne, brother Michael and sisters -in- law. A wonderful nana, greatly missed by her deeply adored 18 grandchildren, great granddaughter, Annie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandsons-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

She will be sadly missed by all those who knew her from her long and devoted work to the Parish of Kilmacud. She was always generous with her time to family and friends and loved her life and all those in it. We will be fortunate to see her kind again.

Noeline will repose at her home (private - family only). Removal from her residence on Wednesday February 23 to the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole, Kilmacud for Mass at 11:30am followed by burial at Kilmashogue cemetery. For those who cannot attend, the Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-st-laurence-otoole-kilmacud

Jacqueline Gormley, Donegal Town and formerly Glasgow

The death has occurred of Jacqueline Gormley, Donegal Town and formerly Glasgow.

Jacqueline passed away peacefully at home on February 20, 2022, surrounded by her family.



Cherished mum to Ceri, Candice, and Benny and partner to Martin. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Ben, Davey,Jake,Max, Jax and Maggie. Deeply regretted by her mother Theresa, sisters Maryann,Kate,Frances; her brother Thomas and her extended family and friends.



Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Killymard for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



House strictly private to family, at all times

James Wray, Slievebuck, Raphoe

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of James Wray, Slievebuck, Raphoe.

Lovingly missed by his wife Dawn, daughters Victoria and partner Gareth, Erin and husband Rick, Granddaughter Anna, his sisters Judith and Alison and all his extended circle of family and friends.

James will be reposing at his late residence from 6pm this evening, Monday, February 21.

Wake private to family and friends and a one way traffic route in operation by entering the Ballyholey side.

Funeral from his late residence on Wednesday afternoon at 1.30pm going to Raphoe Presbyterian Church for 2 o’clock Funeral service with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, Donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral directors, Oakfield, Raphoe, Co Donegal.

House private please, on the morning of the funeral.

Declan Shiels, High Park, Dublin and formerly of Rockhill, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place in Beaumout Hospital, Dublin of Declan Shiels, The Court, High Park, Dublin 9 and formerly of Rockhill, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy.

His remains will be reposing at the home of his parents, James and Grainne Shiels, Rockhill.

Wake on Tuesday and Wednesday from 12noon until 10pm.

House private to family and neighbours only, please.

Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Mass can be viewed live on

mcnmedia.tv/camera/holycrosschurchdunfanaghy

Family flowers only, please.

John Curran, Upper Keeldrum, Gortahork

The death has occurred of John Curran, Upper Keeldrum, Gortahork.

Survived by his wife Rosie, daughters Maeve, Grainne, Caitlin and Rose, Sons Michael and Eoin, in laws, grandchildren, his sister Frances, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Rosary at 9pm. Funeral from there on Tuesday, February 21 for 12 noon requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

The funeral mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Annie Gallagher, Currin, Termon

The peaceful death has taken place at her home today of Annie Gallagher, Currin, Termon.

Predeceased by her loving husband, Brian.

Annie’s remains will be reposing at her late residence from 3pm today, Monday.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Joseph O'Boyle, Reenbeg, Dingle, Kerry and Killybegs

The death has occurred of Joseph O'Boyle, Reenbeg, Dingle, Kerry and Killybegs. Beloved husband of Cathy and father of Ann, Paul, Julie, Gary and Sinéad. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, his brother Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brother in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Remains to arrive St Mary's Church, Dingle on Tuesday afternoon for 2pm.

Requiem Mass https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/paroiste-naomh-muire-dingle followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.

Samuel Gibson, Figart, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Samuel Gibson, Figart, Raphoe. Predeceased by his late wife Frances. Much-loved father of Sidney and wife Madelene, daughter Fiona and husband John, son Ian and wife Moira, daughter Christine and partner Thomas, daughter Heather and husband Joe, son Andrew and partner Stephanie. Beloved grandfather of Edel, Davina, Zara, Asha, Ian, Aaron, Tori, Charlie, Sophie, Kerry, Harry, Alex, Joshua, Ruairi, Hannah and Katie, great grandchildren, Tommy and Elsie.

He will be deeply missed by his sister Evelyn Kerrigan and Brothers Victor and Arty Gibson. His remains will repose at his late residence from 7pm this evening.

Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday, February 22 at 1.30pm for 2pm Funeral Service in St Eunan’s Cthederal Raphoe, followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Terence McClintock funeral director, Convoy.



Mary Shiels, née Scott, Ballywhoriskey, Fanad

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Mary Shiels, née Scott, Ballywhoriskey, Fanad.

Wake for family and close friends in the family home on Monday, February 21 from 11am.

Requiem mass in St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty on Tuesday, Feburary 22 at 12 o’clock with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on St Mary’s Fanavolty Facebook page.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Fanad Day Centre c/o any family member or Eamonn Scott, Funeral Director.



Mary T McLaughlin, Malin Road, Carndonagh, formerly of Drumnaskea, Malin Head

The death has occurred of Mary T McLaughlin, Malin Road, Carndonagh, formerly of Drumnaskea, Malin Head.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 5pm this evening, Sunday.

Funeral leaving her late home on Tuesday, February 22 at 10:15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Mary Kelly (née McLaughlin),Cahir, Tipperary and Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Mary Kelly (née McLaughlin),Cahir, Tipperary and Carndonagh.

Mary wife of the late Michael, passed away unexpectedly at home in her 96th year. She will be very sadly missed by her loving sons Patrick, Michael and Kieran, daughters Maria (Seery) and Jacinta, daughters in law Noreen and Meredith, grandchildren George, Jack, Cian and Mickey, nephews Colm, Oliver and Gerard, cousin Philomena, extended family neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday evening from 2pm to 6pm. Mary's funeral cortége will leave her home on Wednesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church Cahir for Requiem Mass at 12 noon after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridie Synott, Tubbercurry, Sligo and Malin

The death has occurred of Bridie Synott, née Faul, Mountain Road, Tubbercurry and formerly of Church Street, Tubbercurry, County Sligo peacefully, in St John's Hospital Sligo.

Predeceased by her husband Robert, her twin sister Madge, and other siblings Josie, Winnie, Mary, Tommy Eddie, Jimmy, Johnny and Patsy. Bridie will be deeply mourned by her daughter Margaret , son Willie, daughter-in-law Karola, grandchildren Luke, Ella, Gavin, Zara and Gwen, brother Charlie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and great friends.

Bridie will be reposing in the Morahan Funeral Home Tubbercurry on this Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive in St John Evanaglist Church Tubbercurry for 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. The funeral cortége will leave the Morahan Funeral Home on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive in St Patrick's cemetery, Aughaclay, Malin for burial at 2pm approximately.

Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on TubbercurryCloonacool.com/webcam.

Please adhere to Covid-19 guidelines, we advise to refrain from handshaking in the funeral home, church and cemetery.

