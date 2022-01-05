Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, January 5, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Maureen McGroarty, Moville

- James Breslin, Redcastle

- Mary Boyle, Ardara

- Philomena Byrne, Teelin

- Sean McGoldrick, Letterkenny and Killygordon

- James O’Donnell, Bunbeg

- Donal Shields, Derrybeg

- Daire Conlon, Arranmore

- Seamus Doherty, Buncrana

- Anne McNulty, Ballyshannon

- James McShee, Dungloe

- Annamarie Gallagher, Glasgow, Annagry and Letterkenny

- William Pinkerton, Raphoe

- Jimmy Johnston, Donegal Town

- Bridget Griffin, London and formerly of Kinvara, Galway and Ballyshannon

- George Thompson, Buncrana/Waterford

Maureen McGroarty, Moville

The death has taken place of Maureen McGroarty, St Finian’s Park, Moville.

Maureen’s remains will repose at the home of her daughter, Grainne in Ballynally, Moville.

Family time please from 10pm to 12 noon with family only on the morning of the Funeral please.

Maureen’s Funeral Mass will take place on Friday morning, January 7 at 11am in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack Graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com

Donations in lieu of flowers please, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Please adhere to Covid guidelines including social distancing, mask wearing and hand shaking.

James Breslin, Redcastle

The death has taken place of James Breslin, Carrickmaquigley, Redcastle.

James’ remains will repose at the home of his son James and daughter-in-law Tina, Carrickmaquigley from 3pm this afternoon, Wednesday January 5, 2022.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday afternoon, January 7 at 2pm in St Columba’s Church, Drung followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-columbas-drung.

Please adhere to Covid guidelines including social distancing, mask wearing and hand shaking.

Mary Boyle, Ardara

The peaceful death has taken place of Mary Boyle (nee Doherty) Ard Conal, Ardara and formerly Allt na gCapall, Ardara. Preceded by her father Neil, mother, Threasa and her only sibling Neil Anthony.

Deeply regretted by her husband James and daughters Emma and Leah, mother in law Patsy, father-in-Law Anthony, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, close friends and neighbours.

Remains reposing at Shovlins Funeral Home, Sandfield, today from 12 to 2pm, followed by removal to her late residence in Ard Conal, travelling via the Wood Road, Meantinadea, Allt na gCapall and Killybegs Road, to repose overnight.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 11.30am to The Church of The Holy Family, Ardara, for 12 noon Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Charlie Bennett Memorial Fund c/o Seamus Shovlin and sons Funeral Directors.

Please adhere to HSE guidelines in relation to Covid 19 while attending the wake and funeral.

Philomena Byrne, Teelin

The death has taken place peacefully at the Killybegs Community Hospital of Philomena Byrne (Mena) of Ranakilla, Teelin and formerly of St John's Point, County Donegal.

Deeply regretted by her husband John, daughters, sons in law, grandchildren, brother Packie, sisters Delia and Teresa, extended family and friends.

Removal from Mc Cabe's Funeral Premises, Ardara last evening to her late residence in Ranakilla, Teelin.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at noon in Saint Columba's Church, Carrick with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family home strictly private

Due to current HSE and government restrictions and guidelines face coverings must be worn at all times at the church and no sympathising by handshaking.

Funeral Mass will be streamed on the Carrick on Line webpage and the Carrick on Line Facebook page www.facebook.com/CarrickOnline.net/

Sean McGoldrick, Letterkenny and Killygordon

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Sean McGoldrick, Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny and formerly of Mullaghanery, Killygordon.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sisters Marian and Alice, brother PJ and the late Tony, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at his late home in Mullaghanery, Killygordon.

Wake private at the request of the deceased.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, January 6 at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O any family member.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines including handshaking and mask wearing.

All enquiries to Con McDaid Funeral Director.

James O’Donnell, Bunbeg



The death has occurred at his home of James O'Donnell, Middle Dore, Bunbeg.

Reposing at his late residence. Rosary on Wednesday night at 8pm. House private after rosary until 11am.

House private to family, neighbours and close friends.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, on Thursday afternoon, January 6 at 2pm with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

Donal Shields, Derrybeg

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Donal (Bazil) Shields, Carrickataskin, Derrybeg.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Rosary on Wednesday at 8pm. House private after rosary until 11am.

House private to family, neighbours and close friends.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, on Thursday, January 6 at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Daire Conlon, Arranmore

The tragic death has occurred of Daire Conlon, Leabgarrow, Arranmore.

His remains are reposing at his late residence, which is strictly private to family, close friends and school friends please.

Funeral will take place on Friday, January 7, in St Crona’s Church, Aranmore Island, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Seamus Doherty, Buncrana

The death has taken place at his residence of Seamus Doherty (Dobbs), 25 Castle Park, Buncrana.

Beloved Husband of Sheila and Dear father of Michael, John, Marie, Sheila, Geraldine, Tony, Keiran, Helena, Jason and the late Kevin.

Removal from there on Friday, January 7 at 1.20pm going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 2pm requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The house is private to family and friends only please.

Funeral service can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/Cockhill. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Cashel-na-cor c/o any family member.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing face coverings and hand sanitising.

Anne McNulty, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Anne McNulty, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon, formally from Boghall Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow.

Peacefully at the the Rock Nursing Home, Ballyshannon, surrounded by her loving family, in the exceptional care of the staff of the Rock Nursing Home.

Predeceased her brothers Jimmy and Harry. Sadly missed by her Children Seamus, Annemarie, Edward (Deirdre), Mark and Valerie, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Reposing at John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon, F94 ED21, Wednesday from 7pm till 9pm. Removal from her residence on the Donegal Road, Thursday morning at 10.40am going to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Balyshannon.

House private at all times please.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Rock Nursing Home c/o John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors.

Anne's Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Please adhere to Covid guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing of the masks, both in the funeral home and the church.

James McShee, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of James McShee, Marameelan, Dungloe.

Remains reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home.

Wake strictly private to family and close friends only.

Removal took place to St Patrick’s Church, Meenacross on evening.

Funeral mass on Wednesday at 11am with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Annamarie Gallagher, Glasgow, Annagry and Letterkenny

The death has taken place in her own home surrounded by her loving family of Annamarie (Annie) Gallagher (nee Duffy), 341 3D Caledonia Road, Gorbals, Glasgow, formerly of Glen Road Annagry and Letterkenny.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, January 12 at Blessed John Duns Scotus Chruch, Ballater Street, Gorbals, Glasgow. Interment in the Linn cemetery Glasgow.

Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu of flowers if desired to Desmond McGuire funeral directors 115 Mill Street Rutherglen or any family member, for the Prince and Princess of Wales hospice Bellahouston Glasgow.

Wake is strictly private.

William Pinkerton, Raphoe

The sudden death has taken place in hospital of William Pinkerton, Gort Glebe, Raphoe.



Funeral service in his late home at 1.30pm on Wednesday, January 5 with burial afterwards in Stranorlar Church of Ireland graveyard.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or William Kee Funeral Director, 1a Finn View, Strabane, BT82 9RZ.

Jimmy Johnston, 141 The Mullins, Donegal Town



The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital of retired taxi driver James (Jimmy) Johnston of 141 The Mullins, Donegal Town.

Removal to St Mary's Church, Killymard took place last evening.

Funeral Mass takes place on Wednesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Always remembered and sadly missed by family, friends and neighbours, may his gentle soul rest in peace.

Norman O'Haire, 52 Blue Cedars, Ballybofey

The death has occurred after a short illness in the care of the staff at the Rehab Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, of Norman O’ Haire, 52 Blue Cedars, Ballybofey and formerly Glenfin Street.

Beloved husband of the late Josephine (Josie) and much loved father to Shelagh, Rosaleen, Jim and Joanne. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his daughters, son, grandchildren, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Dawn, extended family, and friends.

His remains reposed at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar. Interment will take place afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired, to the Rehab Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be strictly private to family and friends only, please.

Bridget Griffin, London and formerly of Kinvara, Galway and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully on December 11 at Manley Court nursing Home London of Bridget Griffin (née Cassidy), Kinvara, Galway and formerly of Ballyshannon.

Wife of Stephan Griffin, Kinvara County Galway. Sadly, missed by her son Patrick, her brother John (Swinford, County Mayo). All her nieces, nephews, extended family neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Her remains are reposing at the Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara on Friday, January 7 from 6 pm with removal at 7 pm to St Joseph’s Church Kinvara.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, January 8 at 11 am followed by Funeral to Foys Cemetery, Kinvara.

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot, may view the services on Ballinderreen and Kinvara Parishes Facebook page.

George Thompson, Buncrana/Waterford

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of George Thompson, Hillside, Linsfort, Buncrana and formerly Tramore, County Waterford.

Loving brother of Jacqueline Petry, Shropshire, England.

Deeply regretted by his sister, extended family and friends.

Funeral service on Wednesday at 10am in Christ Church, Buncrana followed by removal to Lakelands Crematorium for cremation at 3pm.

Service and cremation can be viewed on Inishowen Funeral Services Facebook page/ YouTube channel later on Wednesday evening.

Please adhere to current Covid guidelines.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.