13 Oct 2022

Ardhill House comes onto the property market in Ardara

Bed and Breakfast: This property could bring home the bacon for buyers

Michelle NicPhaidin

13 Oct 2022 12:42 PM

Ardhill House in Ardara has come onto the market with a price tag of €550,000.
The main building comprises of 4 bedrooms, all of which have ensuite bathrooms. There is also a kitchen and living room downstairs alongside a restroom. The main building also offers a one-bedroom self-contained apartment which has a spacious living room and kitchen.
The home is stylishly and tastefully decorated.
A new roof was put on the main building in the last few years and the front windows, nearest to the town are triple glazed to provide extra energy retention and also reduce noise coming in from the town.
There is also a basement with two large rooms. There is also ample space for a utility room.
The property occupies a highly desired site in the centre of Ardara, a highly popular tourist destination.

A lodge which is over a century old comes onto the property market

The White Lodge was built in 1865 and contains many of its original features

The owners have transformed what was once a barn into what could potentially be a second home or rental property.
The building which has been converted is a two- bedroom accommodation with kitchen, living room and bathroom.
The entire property offers new owners seven bedrooms and could be ideal for a bed and breakfast business. It is being brought to the market by Edel Quinn.
Anyone who would like to furnish themselves with proper and correct direction and guidance is asked to please contact Edel at her premises in Donegal Town on 074 97 25720. You can also see the property advertised on daft.ie.

Local News

