21 Sept 2022

Stylish four-bedroom Letterkenny home with sun lounge for sale

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

21 Sept 2022 3:05 PM

A detached Letterkenny home with four bedrooms and three bathrooms has come onto the property market recently.
The house is stylish and spacious and would make an ideal family home. The property also has a home office. The property is located in Drumerdagh, near the N13 and around six kilometres from Letterkenny town and is priced at €449,000.
On entering the home you are greeted by smart black and white tiling. The stairway to the first floor is carpeted.
The lounge has been furnished with solid wood flooring. A white-brick chimney breast is a stylish and strong feature of the room. The room is fitted with a solid fuel stove which will prove a warm and atmospheric in the colder weather.


The living room is fitted with a solid fuel wood burner with back boiler and a cream marble fireplace.
The conservatory has a feature bare-brick wall and has double doors leading into a patio area.
The kitchen is furnished with porcelain tiles, marble worktops and matching island which is pleasing to the eye.
The home office is fitted with a built-in writing bureau.
Two of the four bedrooms are ensuite. The house is finished to a high standard.
If you would like further information and guidance in relation to this property, please make your own inquiries and call the estate agent, Brendan McGlynn, on 074 91 21289.
You can also see further photographs and a video of the property on daft.ie.

