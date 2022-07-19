PROPERTY WATCH: Beautiful cottage is going under the hammer in one of Ireland's most scenic counties

This beautiful three bedroom semi detached cottage is going on sale by Public Auction on Thursday July 28 starting at €100,000.
Part of a small holiday home complex comprised of cottages with thatched, slate and corrugated roofs, situated in the heart of the pretty little village of Milltown in Co Kerry.
The cottages offer attractive, traditional style, spacious living areas with double height ceilings, feature fire surrounds and wooden beams.
Accommodation:
- Ground floor: Living room with wooden floor/dining room with tiled floor.
- Kitchen with tiled floor. 2 bedrooms: 1 double, 1 twin, both with wooden floor.
- Bathroom with bath, shower attachment and toilet.
- First floor: 1 double (5ft 6in) bedroom with wooden floor and en-suite shower room with toilet.
CLICK ON THE ARROWS ABOVE TO TAKE A TOUR AROUND THE HOUSE
Concerns are growing about how families displaced from homes affected by defective blocks will be accommodated
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.