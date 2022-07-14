Search

14 Jul 2022

Over a century-old thatched cottage oozes traditional charm and character

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

14 Jul 2022 2:17 PM

The Old Forge, a thatched cottage, which is over a century old, is bound to cause a stir on the property market. The property with an address at Aughnish, Ramelton is located close to the historic village and comes onto the market priced at €325,000.

The refurbished and sympathetically extended cottage occupies a large private site in a pleasant rural setting. The detached residence encompasses three bedrooms and a bathroom. Two of the bedrooms are on the ground floor. Extending to approximately 1600 square feet the home is bright and deceptively spacious and versatile.

The cottage oozes old world charm and character in every white-washed corner. Oil fired central heating and oil fired Aga provides hot water. The cottage is surrounded by a lovely garden where new owners can plant herbs and rose gardens. The gardens to front, side and rear are well presented and the mature trees are a haven for local wildlife.The windows of the cottage are double glazed.
A driveway leads from the road to the private dwelling and there is ample space for visitors to park cars.

The cottage harnesses plenty of potential - it would make an ideal home but could also be somewhere where artists and writers could retreat to work. For full details, guidance and direction please do contact the selling agent Gareth from Glen Estates on 074 91 022220. You can also check the property out for yourself and view a video on www.daft.ie.

Local News

