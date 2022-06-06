Penthouse apartment with ocean views comes onto the market in Bundoran

A newly refurbished two bedroomed light-filled penthouse apartment overlooking the wild Atlantic ocean has come onto the market.

Located in the heart of the popular seaside town of Bundoran, this penthouse is in a small well-managed residential block of 6 apartments.

Bundoran is a popular spot with locals and tourists all year around.

The property encompasses an entrance hallway with tiled flooring, a bright and airy kitchen/dining/living area. This area contains an extensive range of fitted kitchen units which is ideal for storage.The room also has three large windows which promises to captivate some amazing sunrises and sunsets which can be enjoyed at breakfast and at supper time.The windows are PVC and are double glazed.There are also two sizeable double bedrooms in the residence, one with beach and ocean views and the other with mountain views. So, those who rise in the morning can enjoy stunning views from the penthouse apartment.

You can do so by going to daft.ie where you will find more detail and photographs.

You can also contact Niall Draper from Sherry Fitzgerald Draper on 071 91 43710 who will advise and guide you accordingly.

