See inside Ramelton residential estate priced €2,750,000 

Occupying an elevated, private setting in mature parkland with its outstanding waterfront location, places Carniseal in the premier league of coastal residential estates in the country. Carniseal is a luxurious residential and agricultural estate located upon 46 acres of ring-fenced land.

Impressive

A key feature of the estate is that the eastern boundary is formed by about 600 metres of frontage on to Lough Swilly. Carniseal House is strategically positioned to take full advantage of the stunning views over the Fanad peninsula and across Lough Swilly towards Inch Island and beyond to Inishowen. The house is entered through an impressive bell-mouthed stone wall with piers and lights, planted borders and cast-iron electric gates. A sweeping driveway flanked with lamps, lawns, hedging and deciduous trees, leads to the front of the house where there is a cobblestone turning circle and ample parking.

Exceptional accommodation

Arranged over two principal floors and facing southeast, Carniseal House was constructed during the 1990's. It is designed in a period style yet offers exceptional accommodation suitable for contemporary family living and hosting lavish house parties. External features of the house include two porticos, a pedimented entrance front, a hipped slate roof, red brick chimneys, cornicing and a bay window. Internally, the spacious and well-laid-out accommodation benefits from an abundance of natural light and includes many notable features, such as sash and case windows, ornate timber panelling, flagstone flooring, decorative cornicing and ceiling roses, architraves, French windows, and striking fireplaces. The house is entered via a decorative portico and front door with fanlight above, which opens to a vestibule and an impressive reception hall with central staircase and fireplace.

Reception hall

The reception hall provides access to the main reception rooms and kitchen. A sunroom is situated on the western elevation and is accessed via both the dining room and kitchen. Directly off the kitchen is a utility room, larder, and access to a basement cellar. On the first floor is a galleried landing which provides access to a magnificent south-facing master bedroom suite with a dressing room and shower room. There are four further bedrooms, a family bathroom and an office which benefits from the excellent views.

Annex with gym

There is an annex situated to the side of the house with separate access which may provide flexible accommodation, if needed. It comprises a studio, shower room, gym, and a garage. The house, annex and garage offer luxurious accommodation extending to about 658 square metres in total.

General-purpose shed

Situated to the north of Carniseal House, and with a separate access from the public road, is a secure general-purpose shed. It is in six bays of steel portal frame construction beneath a box profile roof with box profile cladding, concrete panel walls and a concrete base with a tank beneath. It includes insulation, an up-and-over roller door and concrete aprons. There are water and electricity supplies.

Gardens and grounds

Carniseal House is set within wonderful mature grounds. The landscaped gardens primarily comprise lawns and shrubs, while mature parkland surrounds the house and with a range of mixed deciduous trees creates privacy, shelter, and amenity.

Farmland

The farmland at Carniseal is suitable for silage and extends to about 32 acres. Lying within a ring-fenced block and with extensive road frontage, the land benefits from stud rail fencing and hedging. It gently rises from sea level to a high point of about 19 metres on the south-western boundary. The fields have water via a combination of drinking troughs, fed by a mains water supply, and a natural supply from streams passing through the fields. The farmland at Carniseal is let on a seasonal basis to a local farmer. Further information is available from the selling agents.

Selling agents

Please contact James Butler of Savills Country Agency who is best placed to discuss all details with you and guide you in relation to the estate. You will find more information here

You can contact Mr Butler on 01 663 4357 whom is best placed to offer you information, guidance and other details in relation to this stunning estate.