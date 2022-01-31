PROPERTY WATCH: This stunning 'Old School House' with river frontage offers a lesson in luxury

CLICK '>' FOR PICS

- FOR SALE -

The Old School House, Jenkinstown Park, Kilkenny, R95 E5V6,

The Old School House was built in the 1830s by Elizabeth Bryan from nearby Jenkinstown House Estate, as a school house for the children of the tenants on the estate. Elizabeth Bryan modelled the design on french schools she saw while she was in school in France. The building was only in use as a school for approx. 4 years.

The house was fully renovated in the 1990s to a very high specification with the addition of the first floor. Two dormer windows were added to the front and several Velux windows were added to the sides and rear of the property. The slates on the roof are 'Blue Bangor' slate. Two striking Conservatories were also added to the rear overlooking the gardens and paddocks. The property was further developed by the current owners in 2001 to its current impressive standard and has a building energy rating of C2.

The Old School House is a truly tranquil residence with a unique countryside setting with river frontage. The property sits on circa 2 Acres / 0.8 Hectares of mature gardens which is ideal for country living and entertaining. The meticulous attention to detail and the high quality finish is very evident through this outstanding home. The light filled and spacious accommodation extends to approximately 376 Sq. M. / 4,047 Sq. Ft. over two floors. The layout at ground floor level comprises: an impressive entrance hall, three reception rooms, a magnificent open plan kitchen/dining/family room, laundry room, storage room, bedroom four and a family bathroom. The layout at first floor level comprises: a large landing area, three double bedrooms, (master with an en-suite and a dressing room) and another family bathroom.

ASKING PRICE: €775,000

