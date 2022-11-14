CONFIRMED: Norway make call on Man City's Erling Haaland ahead of Ireland clash
Any football supporter wanting to see the most in-form striker in the world this week has received disappointing news ahead of Ireland's friendly match against Norway.
Norway have confirmed that Erling Haaland has been ruled out of this Thursday's encounter at the Aviva Stadium - more than likely due to the 22-year-old recently returning from injury.
Haaland will join up with the Norweigan squad for their second friendly fixture against Finland.
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has announced his squad for this week's games against Norway (H) and Malta (A).
See the squad below:
SQUAD ANNOUNCED | Norway & Malta @OfficialBHAFC striker Evan Ferguson receives his first senior call-up as well as Will Smallbone— FAIreland ⚽️ (@FAIreland) November 10, 2022
Five players return to the squad including @dundeeunitedfc midfielder Jamie McGrath ⤵️
17/11 |
20/11 |
