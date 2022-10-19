Republic of Ireland starlet signs new long-term contract with Brighton

Republic of Ireland under-21 attacker Evan Ferguson has signed a new long-term contract with Brighton & Hove Albion. PIC: Sportsfile
Republic of Ireland under-21 attacker Evan Ferguson has signed a new long-term contract with Brighton & Hove Albion which will see him stay at the English outfit until at least 2026.
The 18-year-old, who joined the Seagulls from Bohemians in 2021, became the club's youngest-ever Premier League player when he came on against Burnley earlier this year.
Evan Ferguson has signed his first long-term professional contract, committing his future with Albion to June 2026.— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 19, 2022
@FirstTouchGames // #BHAFC ⚪️
Brighton's first-team head coach Roberto De Zerbi said, "I am very happy to see Evan commit his future to Brighton. I have only worked with him for a few weeks but is clear to see his potential. I am really looking forward to working with him and helping him progress."
Ferguson scored his first senior goal for the club in a 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Forest Green Rovers in August.
