Search

01 Oct 2022

Premier League Guide: Here's all the fixtures live on TV this weekend

Premier League Guide: Here's all the fixtures live on TV this weekend

Premier League matches live on TV this weekend (October 1-3)

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

01 Oct 2022 11:12 AM

The Premier League returns this weekend after the international break. Check out some of the fixtures live on television over the next three days below!

Premier League fixtures live on TV this weekend (October 1-3):

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

The North London derby kicks off our weekend's action as Arsenal host Spurs at the Emirates.

Watch the game live on: BT Sport at 12.30pm

Crystal Palace take on Chelsea at Selhurst Park in the afternoon game.

Watch the game live on: Premier Sports at 3pm

In the late fixture, West Ham welcome Wolves to the London Stadium.

Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 5.30pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

All eyes will be on the Manchester derby on Sunday as Man City meet Man Utd at the Etihad.

Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 2pm

Leeds United and Aston Villa will contest the final match on Sunday.

Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 4.30pm

MONDAY, OCTOBER 3

Monday night's fixture sees Leicester City come up against Nottingham Forest at the King Power Stadium.

Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 8pm

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media