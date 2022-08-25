Search

25 Aug 2022

Premier League Guide: Here's all the fixtures live on TV this weekend

Premier League matches live on TV this weekend (August 27-28)

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

25 Aug 2022 1:14 PM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

The premier League continues this week and there are some tasty ties to be played over the weekend.

Premier League fixtures live on TV this weekend (August 27-28):

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

Southampton and Manchester United kick off the weekend's action at St Mary's Stadium.

Watch the game live on: BT Sport at 12.30pm

Liverpool are still on the search for their first win of the season - Jurgen Klopp's side entertain Bournemouth at Anfield.

Watch the game live on: Premier Sports at 3pm

Arsenal can make it four wins from four when they host London rivals Fulham at the Emirates Stadium.

Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 5.30pm

SUNDAY, AUGUST 28

Wolves and Newcastle contest Sunday's opening Premier League game at Molineux.

Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 2pm

Nottingham Forest take on unbeaten Spurs at the City Ground.

Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 4.30pm

