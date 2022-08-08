Manchester United linked with Juventus midfielder

Erik ten Hag's side were defeated 2-1 by Brighton at Old Trafford in their opening game of the Premier League season on Sunday.
Manchester United are working on a deal to bring Juventus player Adrien Rabiot to Old Trafford, according to The Athletic.
Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, The Athletic understands... #MUFC— The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) August 8, 2022
The French midfielder, who is into the final 12 months of his contract at the Italian giants, would be an alternative option to Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong who the Red Devils have been pursuing to sign throughout the transfer window.
Rabiot, now 27, made 227 appearances for his former club PSG before moving to Juventus in 2019 where he has won the Serie A and Italian Super Cup during his spell at the club.
Erik ten Hag's side were defeated 2-1 by Brighton at Old Trafford in their opening game of the Premier League season on Sunday. Since the loss, United have been linked with both Rabiot and former West Ham striker Marko Arnautović who now plays with Bologna.
