Ireland keeper Kelleher remains sidelined for Liverpool ahead of Man City Community Shield clash

Republic of Ireland and Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher will miss this weekend's Community Shield final against Manchester City due to injury. PIC: Sportsfile
The 23-year-old Cork native, who started all four of Ireland's UEFA Nations League fixtures in June, has been absent from Liverpool's pre-season games due to a groin strain.
The talented shot-stopper helped the Merseyside outfit to League Cup silverware last season when he started the majority of the Reds' Carabao Cup contests.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has also confirmed that the club's number one goalkeeper, Alisson, is ruled out of Saturday's final at the King Power Stadium which means Spaniard Adrián looks set to start in goal.
