Search

13 Jul 2022

Netflix announces documentary series charting the life of former Manchester United star

Netflix announces documentary series charting the life of former Manchester United star

Netflix has started production on a documentary series exploring the life of football star David Beckham.

Reporter:

Reporter

13 Jul 2022 4:18 PM

Netflix has started production on a documentary series exploring the life of football star David Beckham.

The multi-episode series will follow the former Manchester United player, 47, from his humble beginnings in east London to his stardom on the football pitch.

It will feature a mix of never-seen-before personal archive footage from the last 40 years as well as interviews with Beckham, his family, friends and key figures who have played a part in his journey both on and off the pitch.

Sharing old pictures of himself on Instagram, Beckham said: “I’m excited to confirm that I am partnering with @Netflix on a documentary series about my life and career.

“The series will feature unseen archive, untold stories as well as interviews with the people who have been a part of my journey.”

The series, which will chart his life from childhood until the present day, is expected to include his marriage to Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, his four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Seven, as well as his part ownership of Inter Miami CF – the American professional soccer club.

The documentary will aim to tell the story behind the drive and determination that led Beckham to become one of the most recognisable athletes in history.

The project will be directed and produced by Fisher Stevens, who won an Academy Award in 2010 for documentary The Cove.

It will be produced by British filmmaker John Battsek, who won an Emmy award in 2013 for documentary The Inside Story Of The Hunt For Bin Laden.

Chris King, who edited documentaries Senna and Amy, will also work on the series alongside Bjorn Johnson, who edited on Don’t F*** With Cats.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media