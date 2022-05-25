Liverpool's Mohamed Salah says he is 'staying next season for sure' ahead of Champions League final

Liverpool star player Mohamed Salah said at a pre-Champions League final press conference on Wednesday that he is 'staying' at Liverpool 'next season for sure'.

️ "I am staying next season for sure, that's clear"



The Egyptian winger's contract expires at the end of next season and his future has been the subject of considerable speculation in recent months but this year's Premier League Golden Boot winner insisted that he will be staying with the Reds.

Salah said: “In my mind I don’t focus on the contract at the moment. I don’t want to be selfish. I’m staying next season for sure."

Jurgen Klopp's side will come up against Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid outfit in Saturday's final and Salah admitted that he is looking forward to the occasion.

He added: "I’m very motivated after what happened with Madrid last time. And, after what happened on Sunday, everyone is motivated to win the Champions League. Everybody is excited for it."