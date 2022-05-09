Search

09 May 2022

PFA launches new dementia consultation

PFA launches new dementia consultation

The Professional Footballers’ Association has launched a major consultation exercise in a bid to uncover the full extent of the dementia problem in English football.

Reporter:

Reporter

09 May 2022 3:54 PM

The Professional Footballers’ Association has launched a major consultation exercise in a bid to uncover the full extent of the dementia problem in English football.

The PFA will consult with former players to find out how many are living with neurodegenerative diseases (NDD).

It comes amid concerns that the increased risk of death due to NDD among footballers is linked to how concussions have been managed and the impact on the brain of repetitive heading.

The PFA said it will use insight and data from the consultation as part of ongoing discussions with the Premier League, the Football Association, English Football League and League Managers’ Association about setting up an industry-wide care fund to support players living with dementia and other NDD conditions.

PFA chief executive Maheta Molango said: “As the players’ union, we are the voice of professional footballers. When necessary it is our responsibility to challenge the industry to ensure the wellbeing and interests of players past and present are being protected.

“Since I joined the PFA just under a year ago, there has been a real commitment from football’s stakeholders to working collectively to address the long-term brain health in professional footballers.

“But former players and their families need help right now. The conversations being had need to result in tangible support and, crucially, significant funding.”

The PFA said it has been campaigning for a football-wide response on the issue since the publication of the FIELD study in 2019.

The landmark study, which was jointly funded by the PFA and the FA, found the risk of dementia as the cause of death increased by approximately 3.5 times among ex-professional Scottish footballers.

Dawn Astle, project lead for NDD in Football at the PFA, said: “We currently have hundreds of former players and their families who are suffering as a direct result of their careers in professional football.

“I hope this process will encourage more former players to come forward and help further demonstrate the sheer scale of the issue.”

Astle’s father, Jeff Astle, the former West Brom and England striker, died aged 59 after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease just four years earlier. A coroner ruled his death had been caused by repeated heading.

At an inquest last week into the death of former Cardiff player Keith Pontin, a coroner ruled that the NDD which killed him was caused by repeated head injuries suffered as a professional footballer.

David Regan concluded Pontin died from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a progressive brain condition believed to be caused by repeated blows to the head and episodes of concussion.

Dawn Astle added: “I’ve always been clear that the responsibility and duty of care towards players rests, not just with the union, but the entire football industry.”

The PFA wants to speak to former players and families who have concerns about potential conditions, but have not yet received a formal diagnosis, as well as those who are currently living with NDD.

PFA chair John Mousinho added: “This is an area that is a high priority for the PFA Players’ Board, first and foremost in solidarity with former players and in recognition of the need to secure long-term care provision.

“We also want to raise awareness among current players and strengthen the case with football’s lawmakers to enhance concussion protocols and improve head injury management.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media