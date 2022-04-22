WATCH: Republic of Ireland defender Nathan Collins celebrates in spectacular fashion after scoring for Burnley
Republic of Ireland centre half Nathan Collins is cementing his place in Burnley's side and continued his fine form with a goal against Southampton in the Premier League on Thursday night.
The Clarets, who currently sit in 18th place on the Premier League table, had an important 2-0 victory over the Saints at Turf Moor to aid their survival ambitions.
Collins scored the second goal for his team just before half time which was his second time hitting the net in the Premier League this season. The Kildare native celebrated in spectacular fashion with a flawless knee slide.
Watch the goal and celebration below:
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 21, 2022
A nervy VAR check rules out a possible offside and breathes life into Burnley's mission for #PL survival pic.twitter.com/gGJOVcgdMs
People took to Twitter to talk about Collins' celebration:
Nathan Collins with possibly the greatest knee slide of all time pic.twitter.com/cNQ2QM5mGv— ً (@marleystfc) April 21, 2022
Nathan Collins' knee slide in slow motion— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 21, 2022
That's it, that's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/yAPWxyfHL5
Best knee slide I’ve ever seen. Take a bow Nathan Collins pic.twitter.com/dtUNGXpTYu— Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) April 21, 2022
