Search

28 Feb 2022

Liverpool manager hails 'incredible' Kelleher after Carabao Cup penalty triumph

Liverpool manager hails 'incredible' Kelleher after Carabao Cup penalty triumph

Liverpool manager hails 'incredible' Kelleher after Carabao Cup penalty triumph

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Feb 2022 10:59 AM

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted Irishman Caoimhin Kelleher proved the critics wrong with an impressive performance and the match-winning penalty in the shoot-out as his side claimed a record ninth League Cup against Chelsea at Wembley. 

Klopp’s decision – announced a month before the final – to keep faith with the Republic of Ireland international for the club’s first domestic trophy win in a decade had brought scrutiny from some quarters who felt he should have picked Alisson Becker in an otherwise first-choice side. 

However, the 22-year-old, who had played in all the previous rounds apart from the semi-final first leg when Alisson was given a game after a Covid absence, fully justified his selection.

Kelleher produced a number of good saves in a goalless 120 minutes before stepping forward to score the decisive penalty in a shoot-out which finished 11-10 as the only player to miss was his opposite number Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was brought on specifically for the penalties with seconds of extra-time remaining.

“He had an incredible game. People asked me rightly two weeks ago if we will give Caoimhin another game to get some rhythm or whatever,” said Klopp of a goalkeeper who had not played for three weeks and was making only his eighth appearance of the season. 

“But that’s life of a number two, especially for a young number two, that you just have to be ready when you are called.

“The game he played tonight was absolutely incredible. I’m not 100 per cent sure I have the full story of the whole game but I can remember at least two incredible saves – probably there were more.

“So he proved that the decision to line him up was absolutely right.”

Kelleher, the shoot-out hero in the quarter-final victory over Leicester, got close to a couple of spot-kicks but hardly had a chance with any of Chelsea’s first 10 attempts. 

With all outfield options exhausted he then had to step up and, showing the prowess he displayed as a striker for Ringmahon Rangers before his dad persuaded him to become a goalkeeper, he smashed home his own penalty before watching Kepa blaze over.

“In a very spectacular penalty shoot-out he showed the whole range of his skill set,” added Klopp.

“First and foremost, he’s a goalkeeper but he finished one off with his really skilled feet. Top class.

“Alisson Becker is the best goalie in the world for me. There are (other) goalies out there but this goalie is absolutely insane.

“But to be 100 per cent honest, for me Caoimhin Kelleher is the best number two in the world as well, especially for the way we play.”

Victory secured the first leg of a still improbable shot at a quadruple and was third time lucky for Klopp at Wembley, having lost the 2013 Champions League final there with Borussia Dortmund and the 2016 Carabao Cup final on penalties in his first four months with Liverpool.

They remain contenders in the FA Cup, playing Norwich on Wednesday, and the Champions League where they hold a 2-0 last-16 first leg lead over Inter Milan, and are six points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City with one match in hand.

“We were here and lost a final in a penalty shoot-out like six years ago. Afterwards nobody talks about it, it’s like, ‘You were twice at Wembley and you lost both finals’,” added Klopp.

“In 10 years’ time nobody will ask ‘How did you win exactly against Chelsea?’ You just have to win it. 

“Were we better tonight than that time against City? I’m not 100 per cent sure to be honest but we are more experienced, that’s a massive difference.

“We don’t get nervous when things don’t go well. We keep really our nerve and stuff like this.

“Over 120 minutes you cannot hold them (Chelsea) back from your goal, so they had their chances and obviously they scored ‘goals’ more than us, but they all were offside.

“That’s pretty harsh to take for them, I can imagine, but I’m really happy about the effort and all these kind of things.

“Yes it’s a big one for us because it’s the first time for this group but the ninth time for the club, which is very important as well.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media