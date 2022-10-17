Gallery: Youngsters honoured at Carndonagh FC presentations

Michael O'Donnell, special guest, at the Carndonagh FC annual presentation with U17s from left, Shea Kelly "Most Dedicated Player", Ross Farren joint "Top Goalscorer", Jamie Doherty "Player of the Year", Oisin McGonagle "Most Improved Player" and Shay Fallon, joint "Top Goal Scorer". (Photos - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
