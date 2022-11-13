Search

13 Nov 2022

International gold for Natasha Adams and Pauric McKinney

Letterkenny AC's Natasha Adams and Pauric McKinney of Inishowen AC won their age categories at the British and Irish Open International Masters Cross Country

Natasha Adams and Pauric McKinney.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

13 Nov 2022 6:32 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Natasha Adams and Pauric McKinney took golds in their age categories at the British and Irish Open International Masters Cross Country at Santry on Saturday.

Letterkenny AC’s Adams won gold in the W45 race, finishing in seventh overall in the women’s event.

Adams finished in 21 minutes and 14 seconds and was joined by Claire McCarthy and Caroline Donnellan for team golds.

Inishowen AC man McKinney was the M55 gold medalist, as he finished in 28:31. Alongside Amon Murphy and Paul Cowhie, McKinney and Ireland left with the M55 team silver.

There was a team silver for Finn Valley AC’s Jon-Jo Doherty with Ireland the second M35 team. Doherty finished 10th in 27:13.

Debut win for Dungloe's Danny Boyle

Dungloe boxer Danny Boyle made a winning start to life as a pro boxer on Saturday night in London

Finn Valley woman Noreen Bonner took team silver with Ireland in the W65 event having finished in 27:36 for seventh overall in the class.

Milford AC’s Martin Kerr was fifth M70, coming home in 25:38 with Letterkenny AC’s Brian McBride ninth in 26:06.

Kerr and McBride helped Ireland to M70 bronze medals, aided by Barry Potts who finished in 27:36.

Ciaran McGonagle of Letterkenny AC was 15th in 27:02, Martin Cunningham of Tir Chonaill AC clocked 28:05 for 42nd overall while Finn Valley AC’s Dermot McElchar finished in 28:23 for 49th.

Meanwhile, in Milton Keynes, Finn Valley athlete Oisin Toye finished 32nd in the Home Countries International Cross-Country 2022.

