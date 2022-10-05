Sadie Duffy handed big role by International Boxing Association

Buncrana boxing official Sadie Duffy has become one of only four women in the world to qualify as an International Technical Official (ITO).

The Illies Golden Gloves clubwoman - who has been a noted referee and judge since the late 1990s - has been handed the prestigious appointment by the International Boxing Association (IBA).

Duffy famously refereed Katie Taylor’s first competitive fight, against Alanna Audley, in 2001 at the National Stadium.

“It is a great honour,” Duffy told Donegal Live. “I am looking forward to it. I was never going to be a referee and judge forever.

“It’s an exciting role and it covers a wide rang of jobs.”

The IBA’s panel of ITOs fill a variety of roles during major championships such as Deputy Technical Delegate, Draw Commissioner, Ringside Doctor, IBA Cut Technician, Referee and Judge Evaluator, Referee and Judge Coordinator, Observer and Equipment Manager.

Duffy's expertise as a long-time referee and judge on the international stage is likely to see her selected for a role in that sector.

The sport has been embattled in recent years with all 36 referees and judges from the 2016 Rio Olympics barred from the following Olympic Games in Tokyo. A subsequent investigation, led by Professor Richard McLaren, found widespread ‘corruption, bribery and the manipulation of sporting results’.

Controversial bouts that were put under investigation by McLaren’s team included Michael Conlan’s bantamweight quarter-final defeat to Vladimir Nikitin of Russia.

The sport has since been ordered to put its house in order with the threat of exclusion from the Olympic Games hanging perilously.

“It’s a good time now to get involved like this,” Duffy said. There are four other women involved and we would hope that we could be instrumental in encouraging more women to get involved as referees and judges.

“The fact that we have made this cross will open an opportunity for two-star level referees and judges to be upgraded to three-star. While there have been women appointed as ITOs before, there hasn’t ever been a female referee and judge evaluator.

“I have qualified as an instructor and as an evaluator. I can do assessments of active referees and judges, giving them feedback. It will be about helping them and correcting any minor mistakes to make them better.

“Overall, it is about ensuring smooth running and efficiency.”

Ramona Manuela from Romania, Mongolia’s Tsogina Tsogi and Terezie Krejbychová of Czech Republic have also been appointed while Dermot McDermott from Curragh Boxing Club has earned the same qualification.

“It’s absolutely brilliant for Ireland to have two of us,” Duffy said.

Duffy was named as the Outstanding Referee/Judge at the IBA Women’s World Championships in Istanbul.

Duffy qualified as a referee in 1997 and has officiated at numerous World tournaments, including last year’s Men’s World Championships in Belgrade in October.

Duffy frequently officiates at EUBC tournaments, and at senior elite level in confederations across the globe.

She will continue to fulfil her role as a referee and judge at local level in the immediate future. Indeed, she was at Letterkenny Boxing Club on Tuesday night to officiate at the Donegal Novice Championships.

“Depending on the time available, it’s something I love doing,” she said, “It is demanding for time and dedication, but you have to give it if you want to do it right. There’s no doubt, it’s hard to get people to commit in the current climate, but I love doing it and I would encourage as many people to give it a go.

“I can keep doing this for the foreseeable future at local level anyway.”

Duffy became a three-star referee and judge in 2014 and attended an instructor course in Assisi, Italy last month.