30 Sept 2022

Cahir Gormley impresses to win Ulster Senior title

Illies Golden Gloves welterweight Cahir Gormley was named as the best boxer of the championships at the Dockworkers Club in Belfast

Cahir Gormley is presented with the belt by Eugene Duffy.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

30 Sept 2022 1:40 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Cahir Gormley won the Ulster senior welterweight title on Thursday night.

So impressive was Gormley, the Illies Golden Gloves puncher was awarded the Jimmy Creaney belt for the best boxer of the championships.

Gormley was emphatic in his capture of the prized title. In Thursday’s final, Gormley took a unanimous decision against Brian Morgan.

The judges at ringside in the Dockworkers Club in Belfast gave the 18-year-old Gormley the nod across all the cards.

Gormley starred in Sailortown all week and Kronk representative Morgan had little answer.

Gormley overcame Timothy Burns of Canal BC in Tuesday’s quarter-final and he returned on Wednesday to stop Jay Hara from Gleann in the semi-final.

Last November, Gormley won the Youth 63.5kgs division at the Celtic Box Cup in Dungarvan and he was the sole Donegal representative in action in the finals.

Raphoe BC’s two-time European bronze medalist Leah Gallen received a walkover in the 70kgs class.

Bryan McNamee, also of Raphoe BC, defeated Peter Clarke from Errigal, in a 75kgs semi-final on Wednesday night, but a cut over his left eye forced his withdrawal ahead of the final.

