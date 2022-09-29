Search

29 Sept 2022

Bronze for Matthew McCole as cut forces withdrawal before semi-final

Matthew McCole sealed bronze at the 2022 FISU University World Cup Combat Sports in Turkey but a clash of heads in his quarter-final means he has had to withdraw

Matthew McCole in Turkey.

Matthew McCole will return from the 2022 FISU University World Cup Combat Sports in Turkey with a bronze medal.

McCole booked a place in the semi-finals, but the Illies Golden Gloves welterweight has had to withdraw from the competition following a clash of heads.

The ATU Donegal student defeated Hungary’s Soma Mester in his quarter-final, guaranteeing a place in the semi-final.

The bout was stopped in round two after McCole sustained a cut to his head. The judges had sided with McCole in the opening stanza and the Dungloe southpaw was given the decision.

While the initial prognosis raised hopes that McCole would be able to take his place in the ring for the semi-final, the Donegal puncher’s event is over.

McCole had defeated Mexico’s Marco Ariel Hernandez Albvidrez and Sean Finnegan from Canada via unanimous decisions to advance.

The three-time Irish colleges champion is joined in Samsun, Turkey by Donegal Town native Paddy Gallagher. The former St John Bosco BC boxer is a coach with the Irish team.

