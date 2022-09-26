Search

26 Sept 2022

Matthew McCole books quarter-final spot in Turkey

The Illies Golden Gloves welterweight is competing at the 2022 FISU University World Cup Combat Sports.

Matthew McCole books quarter-final spot in Turkey

Illies Golden Gloves' Matthew McCole in Turkey

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

26 Sept 2022 11:18 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Illies Golden Gloves welterweight Matthew McCole has reached the quarter-finals at the 2022 FISU University World Cup Combat Sports.

ATU Donegal student McCole won his opening two bouts in Samsun, Turkey.

McCole overcame Marco Ariel Hernandez Albvidrez from Mexico in his opening bout claiming a unanimous decision win over the Autonomous University of Chihuahua Mexico student

In the round of 16, the Dungloe man defeated Sean Finnegan from Canada, also on a unanimous decision, to seal a place in the last eight.

Callum Devine leads top entry for 2022 Donegal Harvest Stages Rally

Devine is the number one seed in a stacked field for the October 8 event, which was officially launched on Sunday evening

McCole will now fight for a medal.

Earlier this year, McCole won gold at the Irish Third Level Championships, beating Damien Creavin in his final at 69kgs.

Previously, McCole was the 69kgs champion in 2020 and in 2018 he took a colleges 64kgs crown while boxing for his native Dungloe ABC.

Donegal Town native Paddy Gallagher, a former St John Bosco BC boxer, is a coach with the Irish team.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media