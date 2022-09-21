Matthew McCole takes on the world in Turkey

Matthew McCole competes at the 2022 FISU University World Cup Combat Sports, which begins in Turkey this week.

The Dungloe man, who boxes out of the Illies Golden Gloves, is one of five boxers on the Irish team.

A student at ATU, Letterkenny, McCole is joined on the Ireland delegation by Donegal Town native and leading IABA official Paddy Gallagher, who is the Irish coach.

Earlier this year, McCole won gold at the Irish Third Level Championships, beating Damien Creavin in his final at 69kgs.

Previously, McCole was the 69kgs champion in 2020 and in 2018 he took a colleges 64kgs crown while boxing for his native Dungloe ABC.

The FISU World Cup Combat Sports, a biannual event, takes place in Samsun, Turkey and embraces a university-versus-university format instead of national delegations.

Light-middleweight McCole awaits the draw, which takes place on Saturday.

Gallagher represented the St John Bosco Boxing Club in Donegal Town before rising the administrative ranks to become the Honorary Secretary of the IABA.

Gallagher has been a coach to several Irish teams and was a founding member of the Irish Athletic Third-level Boxing Association (IATBA) in 2010.

As a boxer, he was under the tutelage of Paddy Doherty and the late Jackie Gallagher at St John Bosco.