Search

06 Sept 2022

Kyle McBride seals BRC Academy Trophy

Victory in Wales on Sunday secured the overall Academy Trophy in the British Rally Championship for Carndonagh man Kyle McBride

Kyle McBride seals BRC Academy Trophy

Kyle McBride and Darren Curran celebrate in Wales.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

06 Sept 2022 12:57 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Carndonagh man Kyle McBride won the British Rally Championship’s Academy Trophy at the weekend.

McBride was 19th overall and the leading Academy Trophy competitor at the weekend’s Rali Ceredigion in Aberystwyth, Wales.

With Redcastle’s Darren Curran on the notes, McBride powered the Fiesta R2T to victory in the Academy section, enough to seal the overall title.

McBride skipped the gravel rounds of the Championship this summer and returned to the tarmac in superb fashion at the weekend.

McShea's Say: Three months later and nothing but deafening silence

Donegal exited the All-Ireland SFC 12 weeks ago and their 1974 Ulster winner and columnist Pauric McShea says the experience of Brian McEniff, Jim McGuinness and Joe Brolly should've been drawn upon in the search for Declan Bonner's successor

He was the fourth junior finisher and grabbed maximum Academy Trophy points.

Earlier in the year, McBride had success at the Jim Clark Rally and the Corbeau Seats Rally.

Landing the Academy Trophy comes as a major boost for McBride, who will now get a free entry into each round of the 2023 Junior British Rally Championship.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media