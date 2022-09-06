Kyle McBride seals BRC Academy Trophy

Kyle McBride and Darren Curran celebrate in Wales.
Carndonagh man Kyle McBride won the British Rally Championship’s Academy Trophy at the weekend.
McBride was 19th overall and the leading Academy Trophy competitor at the weekend’s Rali Ceredigion in Aberystwyth, Wales.
With Redcastle’s Darren Curran on the notes, McBride powered the Fiesta R2T to victory in the Academy section, enough to seal the overall title.
McBride skipped the gravel rounds of the Championship this summer and returned to the tarmac in superb fashion at the weekend.
He was the fourth junior finisher and grabbed maximum Academy Trophy points.
Earlier in the year, McBride had success at the Jim Clark Rally and the Corbeau Seats Rally.
Landing the Academy Trophy comes as a major boost for McBride, who will now get a free entry into each round of the 2023 Junior British Rally Championship.
