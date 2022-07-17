Search

17 Jul 2022

Buncrana’s Rory Devlin wins Mizen Head 2 Malin Head race

Three of the top four finishers in the gruelling race were from Donegal

Rory Devlin was the winner of the Mizen Head 2 Malin Head race

Chris McNulty

17 Jul 2022 4:26 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

Buncrana man Rory Devlin was the winner of the 2022 Mizen Head 2 Malin Head cycle race.

Three of the top four finishers in the gruelling race were from Donegal.

Letterkenny man Sean McFadden was third with Colm Richardson, also hailing from Letterkenny, coming in fourth.

Devlin was the overall winner, finishing in 18 hours, one minute and 52 seconds, arriving back to Malin Head at 4am on Saturday.

Mizen to Malin has long become known as the most famous point to point ultra test in Ireland.

McFadden clocked 19:36:38 and was said to have been ‘blisteringly fast’ after the gun went at Mizen.

Richardson had the race of his life to finish fourth in 19:52:55.

The event was an official Cycling Ireland race and was a single stage  571km race.

In the solo unsupported category, Donegal Garda Ted McCaffrey finished fourth overall, clocking 27:35:15.

In this category, participants much be totally self-sufficient. Garda McCaffrey, who is with the Community Policing Unit in the Lifford, Convoy and Raphoe areas, competed in aid of the Little Blue Heroes foundation.

