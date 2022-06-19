Breaking: Callum Devine crashes out of Donegal International Rally

Callum Devine is OUT of the Donegal International Rally after a dramatic opening to day three.

The County Derry man, who led from the opening stage on Friday morning, has crashed out on the Gartan stage.

Devine hit a chicane bale on SS15, the first loop of Gartan.

The VW Polo GTI R5 had been on serious pace from Friday and Devine held a 17.7 second lead going into the final day of action.

Devine’s exit means that it’s advantage Matt Edwards, with the British Rally champion now in command.

However, Josh Moffett - who set the fastest time over Gartan - is on the charge now.

Edwards leads Moffett by 19.2 seconds with Alastair Fisher just one second behind in third.

Kevin Gallagher has extended his advantage over James Stafford in the battle of the Darrians at the head of the modified crews.

Gallagher was around 12 seconds faster over Gartan and had a 43.7 second advantage.