Callum Morris third in first World Championship event

Callum Morris gained a podium position .
Clonmany’s Callum Morris finished a hectic couple of weeks with a podium at the Enduro World Series.
The 15-year-old was sixth in Wales at round three of the British Downhill Championship and Morris followed up with his first World Championship event at Innerleithen in the Scottish Borders.
With a host of international riders and some very fast local lads in the under-16 category, the Inishowen had no big expectations for the weekend but he really enjoyed the stages during Saturday's practice.
On race day, Morris set the third fastest time on each of the five stages.
That consistency earned Morris the bonze medal place.
With a big Irish contingent there to cheer him on, Morris was ‘buzzing’ at the podium presentation.
John Casey, Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort; David Connellan, Tourism Ireland; Mick Cassidy, sound operator; Zack Scheffer, cameraman; and NBC Golf Channel host Alexandra O’Laughlin, during filming
Paul Scott Architect, Áine Bean Uí Chnáimhsí Príomhoide, Grainne McGroarty, Minister Charlie McConalogue and Anthony Doogan Chair of Bord of Management
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.