05 Jun 2022

Callum Morris third in first World Championship event

The Clonmany teenager earned a podium place as he competed at the Enduro World Series.

Chris McNulty

05 Jun 2022 7:23 PM

Clonmany’s Callum Morris finished a hectic couple of weeks with a podium at the Enduro World Series.

The 15-year-old was sixth in Wales at round three of the British Downhill Championship and Morris followed up with his first World Championship event at Innerleithen in the Scottish Borders.

With a host of international riders and some very fast local lads in the under-16 category, the Inishowen had no big expectations for the weekend but he really enjoyed the stages during Saturday's practice.

On race day, Morris set the third fastest time on each of the five stages.

That consistency earned Morris the bonze medal place.

With a big Irish contingent there to cheer him on, Morris was ‘buzzing’ at the podium presentation.

