National records set by Adams and McKinney at Furey Insurance Buncrana 5k

Inishowen Athletic Club’s Pauric McKinney makes his way along Lower Main Street during the Buncrana 5K on Wednesday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney, nwpresspics
National Records were set at Wednesday's Furey Insurance Buncrana 5k by Natasha Adams and Pauric McKinney.
Despite the wind, the two national masters 5km road records were broken with Adams’ 16:38 a national record for F45 and the 16:12 McKinney clocked an Irish record at M55.
John Paul Williamson and Nakita Burke won the overall men’s and women’s categories respectively. Williamson was first home in the men’s in a time of 15:08, with Burke the fastest of the females in 16:23.
Results
FO
1. 227 Burke, Nakita F Letterkenny 16:23
2. 99 Craig, Jessica F Ndac 16:31
3. 133 Adams, Natasha F Letterkenny AC 16:38
F35
1. 5 Whoriskey, Catherine F City of Derry Spartans AC 16:59
2. 22 Nicholl, Eimear F Ballymena Runners 17:35
3. 198 Mc Laughlin, Dolores F Foyle Valley 19:26
F40
1. 119 Stocks, Alison F Unattached 17:33
2. 51 Devlin, Aileen F Inishowen AC 19:45
3. 14 Rogers, Martina F City of Derry Spartans AC 21:06
F45
1. 85 Dunlop, Zoe F Ballycastle RC 22:24
2. 29 O' Donnell, Marie F Inishowen ac 23:23
3. 215 Doherty, Ruth F Inishowen AC 23:37
F50
1. 153 Mc Monagle, Jacqueline F City Of Derry Spartans AC 20:02
2. 140 Doherty, Anne F N/A 22:15
3. 219 Collins, Breege F Inishowen AC 24:49
F55
1. 33 Mc Gilloway, Paula F City of Derry Spartans AC 22:13
2. 47 Canavan, Brigeen F City of Derry Spartans AC 22:40
3. 169 Mc Laughlin, Aideen F Inishowen AC 24:38
F60
1. 69 Gavin, Una F City of Derry Spartans AC 23:41
2. 70 Moran, Catherine F Foyle Valley ac 25:41
3. 176 Donaghey, Gloria F Finn Valley ac 27:06
W/C M
1. 117 Doherty, Karol M None 17:30
M U20
1. 157 Mc Knight, Niall M Annadale Striders 15:14
2. 97 Mac Dhónaill, Eoghan M Inishowen AC 17:18
3. 142 Mellon, Ben M Derry track club 17:57
MO
1. 8 Williamson, John Paul M Unattached 15:08
2. 64 Turki, Eskander M Annadale Striders 15:10
3. 11 Corey, Gavin M Strive 15:12
M35
1. 1 Hughes, Eoin M Strive Racing Club 15:54
2. 134 Diver, Noel M Rosses ac 16:27
3. 221 Gibbons, Joe M Milford 16:47
M40
1. 43 Porter, David M Inishowen ac 16:15
2. 48 Scullion, Kieran M Ballymena Runners AC 16:18
3. 13 O' Hagan, Aidan M Strive racing team 16:20
M45
1. 224 Trimble, Patrick M Rosses ac 17:04
2. 24 Nicholson, John M Ballymena Runners AC 17:10
3. 179 O' Kane, Diarmuid M City of Derry Spartans AC 17:49
M50
1. 38 Bradley, Liam M Inishowen 17:02
2. 148 Roberts, Colin M City of Derry Spartans AC 17:05
3. 196 Mc Nulty, Colin M None 17:34
M55
1. 186 Mc Kinney, Pauric M Inishowen AC 16:12
2. 46 Mc Lucas, Martin M Inishowen ac 17:27
3. 191 Shiels, David 19:34
M60
1. 141 Johnston, Laurence M North Belfast Harriers 18:42
2. 30 Doyle, Jim M City of Derry Spartans AC 18:46
3. 222 Fealty, John1 M Milford 21:07
M65
1. 115 O' Doherty, Gerry M City of Derry Spartans AC 19:58
2. 162 Cannon, John J M Tir Chonaill 20:54
3. 190 Delap, Brendan M Letterkenny AC 22:07
M70
1. 50 Bamber, Billy M Ballymena Runners AC 24:19
