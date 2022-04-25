Search

25 Apr 2022

Inishowen AC take gold in road relays

Inishowen won gold in the master's over 50s race in Raheny

Inishowen AC take gold in road relays

Chris McNulty

25 Apr 2022 11:35 AM

sport@donegallive.ie

Inishowen AC won gold at the Irish Life Health National Road Relay Championships on Sunday.

In the masters over 50 men’s race, Inishowen AC led the way.

Sunday’s event was hosted by Raheny Shamrock AC and Inishowen topped the podium in the over 50s race.

Liam Bradley, Pauric McKinney and Martin McLucas finished in 21 minutes and 20 seconds to claim a  fine win.

They were 45 seconds faster than Donore AC.

Finn Valley AC won silver in the masters over 35 women’s race. The Valley trio of Jennifer Elvin, Teresa Doherty and Leoni Mullen were just five seconds behind Sportsworld AC, who left with the gold medals.

Sportsword concluded in 21 minutes and 55 seconds with Finn Valley clocking 22 minutes.

In the senior women’s event, Finn Valley AC finished ninth in the women’s race with Catriona Devine, Jennifer Elvin and Rita Doherty on board.

Another Valley team, comprising Emer O’Brien, Maggie O’Hora and Joanne Campbell, finished 18th.

Finn Valley AC were tenth in the senior men’s race with Sean McGinley, Oisin Toye, Jon-Joe Doherty and Gerard Gallagher on the team.

The Valley quartet of Barry Gallagher, David McNulty, Shea Carlin and Enda Doherty finished 25th.

Finn Valley AC were fifth team in the masters over 50 women’s race with Ita Kelly, Kay Byrne and Noreen Bonner scoring.

In the masters over 50 men’s, Finn Valley’s Michael Penrose, Garvan Boyce and Mark Connolly finished 11th team.

