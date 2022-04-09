Team medals for Inishowen and Finn Valley at National 10k

The Inishowen AC competitors in Dublin.
Inishowen AC had team gold and a bronze with Finn Valley AC collecting a bronze at the National 10k Championships in Dublin.
Inishowen were the third men’s team in the open category.
They were led by Pauric McKinney, who finished 19th in 33:43. During the week, McKinney was second at the ATU 5k in Letterkenny.
McKinney was followed by David Porter in 31st, the 48th-placed Liam Bradley and Martin McLucas in 66th.
They were edged to the gold by Crusaders and Clonliffe.
McKinney, Porter and Bradley scored as Inishowen AC took the M35 team gold.
Finn Valley were the bronze medalists in the F50 category.
Kay Byrne, Noreen Bonner and Sinead McConnell scored in the Valley vests.
Rayeny, guided by Annette Kealy in ninth, won gold with Mayo second.
Byrne, Bonner and McConnell all competed at the recent European Masters in Braga.
