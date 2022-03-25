Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
FRIDAY, MARCH 25
GOLF
WGC DELL MATCHPLAY
SKY SPORTS, 2.30PM
RUGBY
MUNSTER V BENETTON
TG4, 7.35PM
SOCCER
LUXEMBOURG V NTH IRELAND
VIRGIN MEDIA, 7.15PM
RUGBY
GLOUCESTER V WORCESTER
BT SPORT2, 7.45PM
RUGBY
LIONS V OSPREYS
PREMIER SPORT 1, 5PM
SATURDAY, MARCH 26
HORSE RACING
FROM DONCASTER
UTV, 1PM
RUGBY
CONNACHT V LEINSTER
RTE2, 7.35PM
GOLF
WGC DELL MATCHPLAY
SKY SPORTS, 1.30PM
WOMEN'S RUGBY
IRELAND V WALES
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 4.45PM
SOCCER
REP IRELAND V BELGIUM
SKY SPORTS, 5PM
SUNDAY, MARCH 27
GOLF
QATAR MASTERS
SKY SPORTS GOLF, 10AM
GAA
ALLIANZ LEAGUES
TG4, FROM 1PM
GOLF
WGC DELL MATCHPLAY
SKY SPORTS GOLF, 2.30PM
RUGBY
EXETER V LEICESTER
BT SPORT2, 3PM
GAA
LEAGUE SUNDAY
RTE2, 9.30PM
