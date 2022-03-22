Dunree 5k proves huge hit for Rocco’s Road to Recovery

Click Next > to go through the images
The Dunree 5k, which was held in aid of Rocco’s Road to Recovery, turned out to be a huge success at the weekend.
Inishowen’s Eoghan Mac Dhónaill led the way to win the race.
Mac Dhónaill was followed closely by Inishowen’s Philip Callaghan with Joe McDaid third.
Milford AC’s John Foalty was the M50 winner.
Kirsty Downey, also of Inishowen AC, was the first female home, followed by Angela Houston, while Rosses AC’s Cathy Breslin was third.
A large crowd of runners and joggers, adults and children, families and recreational walkers enjoyed the fun event, which was organised by Seamus McDaid alongside the likes of Finbarr Gallagher and Niall McGee.
Rocco McGinley was diagnosed with a rare life threatening brain tumour in October 2021
Rocco’s family and friends have set up a GOFundMe page in order to raise much needed funds to get him to the US to have the best opportunity of treatment.
