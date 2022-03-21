Search

21 Mar 2022

Ireland V Belgium: Preview, team news and TV details

Ireland V Belgium: Preview, team news and TV details

Ireland V Belgium: Preview, team news and TV details

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

21 Mar 2022 5:18 PM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicnews.ie

The Republic of Ireland senior men's national team take on world number one ranked side Belgium in an international friendly at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday, March 26. This fixture will be the first of two international friendlies for Stephen Kenny's outfit before they face Lithuania on Tuesday, March 29.

PREVIEW

The Republic of Ireland will test themselves against the world's best this weekend when they welcome the Red Devils to town. Roberto Martinez's side have been ranked number one in the world since September 2018 - finishing third in the 2018 World Cup, reaching the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 and most recently breezing through their 2022 World Cup qualifying group, winning six of their eight games.

Stephen Kenny, who recently signed a new deal that will see him stay on as Irish manager until the end of Euro 2024, has added Assistant Coach John Eustace to his staff ahead of the two friendly fixtures. Eustace replaces Anthony Barry after the English native joined Belgium's coaching team last month.

Republic of Ireland soccer team announce new Assistant Coach

SQUADS

Stephen Kenny has named a 25-man squad for the upcoming friendlies which included first call ups for Oxford United's Mark Sykes and St Mirren's Connor Ronan.

Belgium will bring a much changed squad to Ireland for the friendly this weekend with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard not included. Liverpool's Divock Origi and Leicester City's Youri Tielemans are the standout names included in Martinez's travelling squad.

LAST MEETING (EURO 2016)

Belgium 3-0 Republic of Ireland

The two countries most recently played each other at UEFA Euro 2016 in France. Romelu Lukaku and Axel Witsel scored the goals for the Red Devils in Bordeaux.

WHERE TO WATCH

The game will be live on Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 4.30pm on Saturday. The game will kick-off at 5pm.

Highlights of the game will be televised on Virgin Media 2 at 10pm on Saturday night.

