15 Mar 2022

New Irish record for evergreen Pauric McKinney

McKinney clocked a new Irish M55 over a mile in Dublin

Pauric McKinney

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

15 Mar 2022 3:41 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Pauric McKinney set a new Irish record in Dublin on Thursday night.

The evergreen McKinney ran in a men’s mile race at the National Indoor Arena Lice finale at Abbotstown.

McKinney clocked 4:52.47 in a senior men’s race.

The Inishowen AC man’s time is a new national record in the M55 category and finished in fifth place in the race.

Last month, McKinney took Inishowen to gold in the M50 category at the National Masters Cross Country, finishing 25th overall. 

In January, McKinney led Inishowen AC to a fourth place finish at the Ulster Masters Cross Country Championships in Belfast, where he finished 12th individual.

