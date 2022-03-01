Search

01 Mar 2022

New Ulster champions to head the bill at Carndonagh boxing tournament

Carndonagh ABC host an Ulster selection on Saturday night

Chris McNulty

01 Mar 2022 5:44 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

Carndonagh Boxing Club’s four newly crowned Ulster champions will lead the way on Saturday night when the club hosts a bumper tournament against an Ulster Select.

Carndonagh BC’s Ulster-winning quartet of Kieran Cunningham, Josh Clarke, Oisin Doherty and Darragh Porter are on the bill.

Saturday night’s show at the Carndonagh BC clubhouse at Barrick Hill, with the first bell at 7pm, is the first club tournament hosted in the county since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cunningham faces Raphoe BC’s Kieran Crawford at Boy 4 66kgs. At the weekend, Cunningham won the Ulster title at that grade, beating Armagh’s Deividas Liutikas with a first round stoppage.

Porter took a 4-1 decision against Michael McGee from Cookstown in the Boy 4 52kgs final and he’ll take on Carrigart’s Tommy Coll in his home show this weekend.

Clarke will come up against Konrad Krol  while Doherty faces Letterkenny puncher Charlie Leader.

The night will also feature Carn boxers Calvin Logue, Ava Clarke, Colm Callaghan, Riley Kelly, Karl McDaid, Michaek Hirrell and Darragh McDermott as well as some exhibition matches.

