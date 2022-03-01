New Ulster champions to head the bill at Carndonagh boxing tournament

Carndonagh Boxing Club’s four newly crowned Ulster champions will lead the way on Saturday night when the club hosts a bumper tournament against an Ulster Select.
Carndonagh BC’s Ulster-winning quartet of Kieran Cunningham, Josh Clarke, Oisin Doherty and Darragh Porter are on the bill.
Saturday night’s show at the Carndonagh BC clubhouse at Barrick Hill, with the first bell at 7pm, is the first club tournament hosted in the county since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Cunningham faces Raphoe BC’s Kieran Crawford at Boy 4 66kgs. At the weekend, Cunningham won the Ulster title at that grade, beating Armagh’s Deividas Liutikas with a first round stoppage.
Porter took a 4-1 decision against Michael McGee from Cookstown in the Boy 4 52kgs final and he’ll take on Carrigart’s Tommy Coll in his home show this weekend.
Clarke will come up against Konrad Krol while Doherty faces Letterkenny puncher Charlie Leader.
The night will also feature Carn boxers Calvin Logue, Ava Clarke, Colm Callaghan, Riley Kelly, Karl McDaid, Michaek Hirrell and Darragh McDermott as well as some exhibition matches.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.