01 Mar 2022

Darragh Kelly eyes up his next mission

The Moville man is eager for a busy 2022 after defeating Junior Morgan on his pro debut

Darragh Kelly

Darragh Kelly on his way to victory over Junior Morgan.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

01 Mar 2022 4:49 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Darragh Kelly wants to build on an impressive pro debut with a busy year.

The Moville man defeat Junior Morgan with a first round submission on Friday night at the 3Arena as part of the Bellator 275 card.

Kelly delivered the goods on his big night, a guillotine choke ending the fight after only one minute and 47 seconds.

Kelly was cheered on from cageside by UFC star Conor McGregor, who also trains out of Straight Blast Gym in Dublin.

The 23-year-old has had enough idle time. Now, it’s time to get active.

Bellator have a show planned for London in May, an event that could be attractive for Kelly.

“Why not?” he said.

“I’m game for anything.

“I expected this. I didn’t really celebrate there because I want a busy year. I want everyone to know who I am. I want four or five fights this year now.”

The previously unbeaten Morgan had withdrawn late from a planned bout with Kelly in November.

The Englishman returned to Dublin on Friday, but couldn’t withstand the sharp and focussed Kelly, who had the backing of a big crowd.

He said: “The crowd was electric. The energy I took from them was something crazy.

“I’m a very proud Moville man. The support I get from home is brilliant.”

Kelly was 9-0 as an amateur before transitioning into the professional ranks recently.

A clear run at a few successive fights is now in his mind.

He said: “The last couple of years were frustrating with injuries.

“In 2018, I had five or six fights in succession. I’ve been unfortunate in a way. I had ACL reconstruction, I had surgery on my ankle meniscus tear, injuries left right and centre.

“I feel like I’m ready to get going now. I’ve been on the sidelines for long enough. Now, I want to get my name out there.”

