Second round stoppage gives McCole swift passage to semi-finals

Matthew McCole with coaches Eamon Duffy and Stephen Friel
Matthew McCole stopped Ryan Cullen to reach the senior 67kgs semi-finals at the 2022 IATBA Championships.
The Letterkenny Institute of Technology student is chasing his third Irish colleges title.
The Illies Golden Gloves welter was a commanding victor in his opening bout at The National Stadium.
The referee steed in to call a half in the second round with McCole well on top of things.
In 2020, McCole was the 69kgs champion and in 2018 he took a colleges 64kgs crown while boxing for his native Dungloe ABC.
McCole will face Aodhan Byrne in a semi-final on Sunday.
LyIT’s Shauna Blaney a native of Navan, will contest the final of the senior 60kgs class next weekend. Blaney, a sister of Jason Quigley’s former amateur opponent Chris, will take on the winner of Sunday’s semi-final between Isabella Hughes and Kelly McLaughlin.
Bryan McNamee, another LyIT student, who is now with Raphoe ABC, is gearing up for a final against Jack McHugh from The Garda College.
LyIT’s Brenda Collins has a guaranteed title, the Dunree Boxing Club fighter taking a walkover in the youth 60kgs class while three-time European medalist Leah Gallen had to withdraw.
The first half collision between Odhrán McFadden-Ferry and Pádraig McNulty that saw the Tyrone player leave the field through injury. Photos Thomas Gallagher
Following on from his two goals against Derry last weekend, Termon's Bobby McGettigan repeated the trick against Roscommon
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.