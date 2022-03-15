Search

15 Mar 2022

'Gardaí will be out in force this long weekend' - garda warning

People are being asked to enjoy the St Patrick's day weekend in a responsible manner

'Gardaí will be out in force this long weekend' - garda warning

Photograph Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

15 Mar 2022 12:06 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

St Patrick's Day is an event which is celebrated across the world and this year it promises to be bigger and better as some people get set to celebrate a long four-day weekend. Gardaí are asking people to enjoy the festivities safely and in a responsible manner. 

Large number of workers plan to change jobs despite possible pay rises

"Gardaí will be out in force this St Patrick’s day and over the long weekend also, on the roads and also on the streets in relation to public order," Garda Gráinne Doherty said. 

Describing the event as a 'family day' and that many people have happy memories of going to the parade with their families. 

"Over the last two years, people have not had that opportunity ...  we just ask everybody to act in a responsible manner to be sure that it is an enjoyable day for everybody," Garda Doherty said. 

There will be checkpoints across the county this weekend.

"An Garda Síochána and the Road Sfety Authority are asking all road users to drive responsibly - not to drink drive this St Patrick's Day or over the course of the long weekend. One in 10 alcohol-related crashes happen the morning after a night out. Ten percent of driving under the influence arrests occur between 7am and 12pm - the morning after," she said.  

She urged people to factor everything into the equation that they need to after being out the night before. Statistics show there was an 18 percent increase in road deaths in 2022.

There will be an increased garda presence on roads.

Two young motorcyclists killed on Irish roads in seven days

“Our priority is to keep people safe. To prevent death and injury on our roads. I would appeal to anybody who is going out, please leave your car at home, designate a driver and remember you may still be over the limit the following morning. We would urge people also, don't drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Ensure that the driver is not under the influence, if you suspect that they are under the influence of drugs or alcohol don't get into that car," she said. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media