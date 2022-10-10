Creeslough: The 10 lives cut short in Co Donegal village tragedy

The victims of the Creeslough disaster ranged in age from five to 59.

Gardai said they were all locals who lived in the tiny village or surrounding areas.

James O’Flaherty, 48.

Originally from Sydney in Australia, Mr O’Flaherty lived in Dunfanaghy, just miles from Creeslough.

He worked as an engineer managing large projects around the world and had worked in Australia, France, the UK and the US.

A death notice for Mr O’Flaherty said he was survived by his wife Tracey, his son Hamish, brother John and other extended family. The notice said he was predeceased by his parents Brendan and Stella O’Flaherty.

His funeral Mass will take place at St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg on Wednesday morning.

Robert Garwe, 50 and Shauna Flanagan Garwe, five.

Mr Garwe and his daughter Shauna, the youngest victim of the tragedy, were in the Applegreen shop buying a birthday cake for her mother.

Mr Garwe was originally from Zimbabwe, worked in construction and previously lived in Dublin.

Shauna started school at Scoil Mhuir just weeks ago.

Locals said Mr Garwe could often be seen travelling around the village on his scooter.

“Shauna was a playful, energetic little girl. She always asked for a lollipop,” Creeslough pharmacist Fergus Brennan told the BBC.

Leona Harper, 14.

The teenager lived in nearby Ramelton and studied at Mulroy College. She was in Creeslough for a sleepover at a friend’s house and is believed to have gone to the Applegreen shop to buy an ice cream.

She played for Letterkenny Rugby Club. The club said in a statement: “To Leona’s parents, Hugh and Donna, her brothers Anthony and Jamie, and all of her team mates, we offer you our deepest condolences and support.

“There are no words that feel strong enough at a moment of deep sorrow such as this. Rest in peace, Leona.”

Leona was a Liverpool fan. Ahead of their match on Sunday with Arsenal, the club wrote a message accompanied by a picture of Leona with her father Hugh, an Arsenal fan.

It said: “Leona was a massive LFC fan and today should have been a day to enjoy with her family and dad Hugh with LFC taking on Arsenal.

“Our thoughts are with all in this very difficult time.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Leona. Our thoughts are with her family and friends, as well as all those affected by Friday’s tragedy.”

Jessica Gallagher, 24

Ms Gallagher, a fashion designer, had been due to start a new job in Belfast on Monday.

She was a fashion and marketing graduate from the International Fashion Academy in Paris and had also studied in Shanghai.

She was visiting her boyfriend’s apartment above the Applegreen service station. He was also injured.

Local councillor John Shaamais O Fearraigh said his daughter was a friend of Ms Gallagher.

He told RTE: “Jessica was a lovely girl, very bubbly.

“It is very sad that a young person of 24 years of age be taken away from this world at such a young age – with all her life in front of her.”

Hugh Kelly, 59.

Mr Kelly was the oldest victim of the explosion in Creeslough.

Known in the village as Hughie, he worked as a farmer.

Martina Martin, 49.

The mother of four was working in the shop at the Applegreen service when she was killed.

She had children at the nearby Mulroy College.

Her sons Sean and Neil were in attendance at a vigil in the Co Donegal village of Downings on Sunday night.

Martin McGill, 49.

Originally from Scotland, Mr McGill had lived in Creeslough for years and cared for his elderly mother.

He was an avid fan of Celtic Football Club. He grew up in Kirkintilloch, north of Glasgow in East Dunbartonshire.

It is understood he had gone to the service station to withdraw cash when the blast happened.

Mr Brennan told the BBC: “He was such a special, lovable and friendly young man, very well known and liked around Creeslough,”

Mr McGill’s mother went to Mr Brennan’s pharmacy to try and find her son, the chemist said.

He said one of his workers went to the service station and Mr McGill’s car was on the forecourt.

Catherine O’Donnell, 39 and James Monaghan, 13.

The mother and son were in the queue at the post office inside the shop at the Applegreen service station.

James had just finished school for the week at nearby Mulroy College in Milford. Leona Harper was also a pupil at the school.

A school statement said: “It is with deepest regret that we advise that two of our students, James Monaghan and Leona Harper, and two mothers of students enrolled in our school, Catherine O Donnell and Martina Martin, were among the fatalities.

“There were also a number of our students who incurred injuries at the scene.”