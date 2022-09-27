Politicians to attend screening of film about Troubles killings

Politicians from a range of parties are to attend a screening at the Irish parliament of a film about killings during the Troubles.

The Victims’ Stories features eight people who have lost family members in a number of atrocities in Northern Ireland, including the Omagh bomb, the Ballymurphy massacre and Bloody Sunday.

TDs and Senators will gather in Leinster House on Wednesday to watch the victims tell their stories in response to proposed legislation to deal with Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill offers an effective amnesty for Troubles crimes for those who co-operate with an information body.

The first official showing of the unique film, made by Mobile Media and The Truth and Justice Movement, will take place on Wednesday at Leinster House Dublin in front of the victims, Senators and TDS.

The following day the first public screening will be shown in Queen’s University Belfast.

Prominent victims campaigner Raymond McCord said: “It is a film full of emotion, truth, cover-ups, collusion and the corruption, deceit and lies of the British government and its agencies trying to hide their own involvement in the murders of innocent men women and children.

“This is the film the British government won’t want the public to see.

“No investigations, prosecutions, inquests, civil actions and amnesties for the murderers is how the British government say will help victims ‘move on’.

“Without discussions with victims the British government intends to hide the truth by abolishing all aspects of the legal process.

“A government determined to immorally control who faces the justice system and the courts.

“The message this film brings is simple: Exposure and cover-ups, and truth and justice for victims with no amnesty for murderers.

“Victims do not have a political or sectarian agenda in their pursuit of truth and justice.

“The murders of 3,600 men, women and children during the ‘Troubles’ clearly mean nothing to a Conservative British government so afraid of the truth, this film will show that and why.”