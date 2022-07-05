Vandals damaged flower boxes and fired flowers into river at Westbrook bridge

Buncrana gardaí are investigating an incident where a number of flowers boxes were damaged in the area of Westbrook Bridge in the town between Saturday, July 2 at 10am and 8am on Sunday, July 3.
Flowers along the bridge were pulled out and one of the pots was thrown into the river.
Sergeant Eunan Walsh recognised the amount of hard work and time which goes into the maintenance of such an undertaking and said gardaí are anxious to further our investigation in relation to the matter,
"Any information provided will be greatly welcomed," he said.
Gardaí are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the incident to contact Gardaí on 074 93 20540.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.