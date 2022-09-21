PICTURES: Who can you recognise? All the best snaps from Day 1 of Ploughing 2022

The Ploughing returned from pandemic lockdown with huge crowds descending on Ratheniska in Laois on Day one which saw super September sunshine making it more special than ever.
Photographer Alf Harvey was on the ground on Tuesday at the National and World Ploughing Championships capturing the sights and scenes on camera.
The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine said there is widespread evidence of avian influenza in wild birds in coastal areas around the country
