Search

19 Sept 2022

10 things that will help townies blend in at the Ploughing

10 things that will help townies blend in at the Ploughing

All set for the 2022 event. Photo: Alf Harvey

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Sept 2022 6:15 PM

The National Ploughing Championships is a three day celebration of country life that usually attracts in excess of 300,000 people each year. 

It makes a welcome return to Ratheniska in Laois this week, after Covid-19 put recent year's events on hold.

While people from all walks of life attend the event, it can be a challenge for townies to blend in at the ploughing.

However it is possible for townies to mingle in seamlessly with rural crowd. All you have to do is take note of the following advice.

 
1 - If you are travelling to the National Ploughing Championships in a jeep or an SUV, make sure it's not clean. Ideally you should stick some straw in the wheel wells and drive through a field before you get there.

2 - Do not wear colourful wellies. Keep them for the Electric Picnic. Ideally all wellies should be black but you can get away with dark green. CATs will work also.

3 - Denim is always a good choice but wear a check shirt and you will blend in perfectly.

4 - If you overhear someone talking about New Holland, don't ask them how their holidays went.

5 - If a salesman tries to convince you to buy a tractor fold your arms and nod knowingly. When he finishes speaking and is waiting for your response, if the tractor is red say, "I think I'll stick with the Ford." If the tractor is blue say, "I think I'll stick with the Massey." If the tractor is any other colour, either response will do.

6 - If you get stuck talking to a rural type you don't know, the weather is always a good fall back or if you feel really adventurous go with, "the evenings are bet."

7 - If you see lads and ladies pulling metal things behind a tractor who look like they are digging up a field for no reason, you've strayed into the actual ploughing.

8 - If you see a line of farmers outside a tent, get into it quickly. Farmers can spot a freebie from a different county.

9 - If you see a lad with a stick in his hand and possibly a jersey and you are wondering why people are taking endless selfies with him, that's probably Lar Corbett. It used to be Joe Canning, but Canning Hurls closed due to ongoing supply chain difficulties. It won't be the same without him at the stand this year. 

10 - If it starts to rain do not under any circumstances put up an umbrella. That's a sign of weakness. Just put up your collar, put your hands in your pockets and say to anyone you pass with a nod of the head, "soft day."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Gallery: Donegal Camino Walk dinner

Noel Cunningham with Peggy Stringer on left and Deirdre McGlone at the Donegal Camino Dinner held in the Railway Tavern, Fahan. (Photos - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Home

Gallery: Donegal Camino Walk dinner

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media