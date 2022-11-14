Irish govt launches new €10m fund to support voluntary groups with energy costs

A new multi-million euro fund to support community and voluntary groups with increased energy costs will soon open for applications.

The Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme was today (November 14) launched by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, and Minister of State, Joe O'Brien.

The scheme is designed to help the sector with increased bills, which is having an impact on the operations of many community and voluntary groups, and will provide once-off support to organisations which fall outside the parameters of other energy support schemes being delivered by government.

The scheme will open for applications to groups on Monday November 21 and close on Friday December 2.

Speaking today, Minister Humphreys said, "This new scheme recognises the pressures that our community and voluntary groups are under due to rising energy costs. This is a sector that we care deeply about and are committed to support them through this difficult winter. Through this €10 million fund, financial support will be provided to these groups from the end of 2022.

"Our community and voluntary sector plays a vital role in supporting strong and resilient communities, and thriving towns and villages and it is essential that we continue to support them in carrying out their invaluable work. Today’s announcement of the Energy Support Scheme shows that Government has heard the concerns of the sector and we have worked hard to deliver this significant response.

"I’d encourage all eligible groups to apply for this support with the application process opening from, 21 November."

Minister O’Brien also commented and said, "Community and Voluntary and charitable organisations help support the most disadvantaged in our society, and this package will assist them to continue their vital work.

"I have engaged with the C&V sector, my government colleagues and my officials on this issue over recent months to ensure we devised a scheme that would alleviate some of the additional energy costs facing organisations. I am confident the new funding package announced today will significantly assist organisations in meeting their energy costs this winter.

"We’ve worked to make sure the application and payment process are straightforward, but I really encourage intending applicants to check the scheme details on Pobal’s website over the coming days and familiarise themselves with the application process and documentation required, so that they are ready to apply when the application window opens."

Payments under the scheme are expected to commence before the end of 2022 and into early 2023.

Full scheme details are now available on the Pobal website.