Three arrested and charged after garda investigation into bogus tradesmen

Three men have been arrested and charged as part of an investigation into reports of bogus tradesmen operating in the midlands, gardaí have confirmed.
On Thursday, 3rd November, 2022, three males called to the residence of an elderly male in the Mullingar, Co Westmeath area identifying themselves as builders and stating the man’s roof was in need of repair.
In the days following this encounter, a large sum of cash was provided to the three males and no work was conducted on the property.
Gardaí became aware of the matter and on Thursday, 10th November, 2022, they arrested three males on the injured party’s property.
The males (two of whom are aged in their 40s and one in his 30s) were detained at Mullingar Garda Station.
They have since been charged and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, Court 1, at 10:30am on Friday, 11th November, 2022.
For further crime prevention advice regarding bogus traders and callers please see https://www.garda.ie/en/Crime- Prevention/Bogus-Traders- Callers.pdf
