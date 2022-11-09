FSAI warns consumers with nut allergies to avoid consuming two recalled products

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) is warning consumers with nut allergies to avoid consuming recently recalled products.
According to the FSAI, all batches of the Holland and Barrett Ultra Soya Lecithin and Mega Soya Lecithin food supplements have been recalled due to the presence of peanuts which are not declared in the list of ingredients.
This may make the batches unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of peanuts.
The alert applies to the following products:
Ultra Soya Lecithin 1200mg (100 Softgel Capsules, Product Code 300)
Ultra Soya Lecithin 1200mg (50 Softgel Capsules, Product Code 301)
Ultra Soya Lecithin 1200mg (250 Softgel Capsules, Product Code 303)
Mega Soya Lecithin 1325mg (100 Softgel Capsules, Product Code 2650)
